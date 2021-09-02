Four-Star Georgia Edge Rusher Has Michigan On Top
Recruiting is getting a little busy for AJ Hoffler.
The four-star 2023 defensive end out of College Park (Ga.) Woodward Academy is quickly approaching 20 offers. And with September here, college coaches are now allowed to reach out to him directly.
Hoffler, who is ranked as the No. 28 strong-side defensive end nationally, has a small group of schools standing out early on and is in the process of mapping out fall visits.
“Recruiting is going well,” Hoffler said. “It should keep picking up this season. Some of the schools standing out to me right now are Michigan, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Kansas State. I’ve also talked to South Carolina and UCF about coming out to a game this season.”
Of the programs high on his mind, one in particular has taken the lead in his recruitment.
