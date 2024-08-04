After announcing his commitment to Michigan less than a month ago, four-star class of 2025 wide receiver Phillip Wright III has decided to decommit from the program, Maize & Blue Review has confirmed.

The speedster from Destrehan High School (La.) initially chose the Wolverines over LSU and Georgia.

Wright III committed to Michigan not long after taking an official visit to Ann Arbor in June and had developed a strong bond with fellow Louisiana native and wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy during his recruiting process.

Bellamy, head coach Sherrone Moore and the coaching staff had been making strong impressions on the four-star wideout since offering him this spring, but LSU and Georgia always remained firmly in the picture for Wright III during his process.

In the meantime, Michigan will now look to regroup at the receiver spot in the class in attempts to replace the loss. Currently, four-star Jacob Washington, also from the Pelican State, is the only wideout committed to the Wolverines’ 2025 class.