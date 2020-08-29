 Full Workout Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting WR Commit Cristian Dixon
Full Workout Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan WR Commit Cristian Dixon

Rivals250 wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon is committed to Michigan Wolverines football recruiting, Jim Harbaugh.
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Los Angeles this week and had an opportunity to see Rivals250 Michigan wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon work out with private trainer Ro Simon.

Watch full workout clips below.

