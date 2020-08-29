Full Workout Clips Of Rivals250 Michigan WR Commit Cristian Dixon
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was in Los Angeles this week and had an opportunity to see Rivals250 Michigan wide receiver commit Cristian Dixon work out with private trainer Ro Simon.
Watch full workout clips below.
