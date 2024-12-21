Published Dec 21, 2024
Georgia LB Troy Bowles transfers to Michigan
Trevor McCue  •  Maize&BlueReview
Former Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles has announced he will transfer to Michigan.

Bowles saw limited action in his time in Athens. As a freshman, he played in five games, netting five tackles. This past season, he only played two games.

He will be a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Bowles was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked the 7th linebacker in the country when he committed to Georgia. As a senior at Jesuit High, he had 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two hurries. As a junior, he had 103 tackles.

He is the son of NFL head coach Todd Bowles.

---

