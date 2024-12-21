Georgia LB Troy Bowles transfers to Michigan

Former Georgia linebacker Troy Bowles has announced he will transfer to Michigan.
Bowles saw limited action in his time in Athens. As a freshman, he played in five games, netting five tackles. This past season, he only played two games.
He will be a redshirt sophomore with three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Bowles was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class, ranked the 7th linebacker in the country when he committed to Georgia. As a senior at Jesuit High, he had 65 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two hurries. As a junior, he had 103 tackles.
He is the son of NFL head coach Todd Bowles.
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky