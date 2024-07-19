M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the BBQ, expectations for the team this year, and where the Michigan football identity and culture sits now with Sherrone Moore as the head coach.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:10

BBQ 3:11-8:27

EA CFB 8:28-11:52

Expectations for '24 11:53-24:30

U-M's ID & culture 24:31-30:08

Feedback: QB's & BBQ 30:09-50:45