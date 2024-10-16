Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

in other news
Kalel Mullings credits Illinois: 'They'll punch you in the mouth'
Kalel Mullings has 'nothing but respect' for Illinois heading into the Top 25 showdown in Champaign.
2028 edge rusher Jackson Vaughn is already getting a lot of attention
Michigan is one of the early standouts for 2028 EDGE Jackson Vaughn.
Everything Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois
Everything Michigan WR coach Ron Bellamy said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Illinois.
What Illinois coordinators Barry Lunney and Aaron Henry said about Michigan
Everything Illinois OC Barry Lunney Jr and DC Aaron Henry said about Michigan during their weekly press conference.
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan
What Illinois HC Bret Bielema said about Michigan during his weekly press conference.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
A decent passing game and low turnovers are two keys that I'm identifying for success on the road this Saturday against Illinois. Also, what can this team do in the second half of the season to get to seven or eight wins?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-:58
Injuries :59-5:11
Passing game 5:12-11:02
Turnovers 11:03-16:04
Feedback 16:05-29:05
Rest of season keys 29:06-42:39
---
