Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Keys to success against the Illini

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A decent passing game and low turnovers are two keys that I'm identifying for success on the road this Saturday against Illinois. Also, what can this team do in the second half of the season to get to seven or eight wins?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:58

Injuries :59-5:11

Passing game 5:12-11:02

Turnovers 11:03-16:04

Feedback 16:05-29:05

Rest of season keys 29:06-42:39