Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: More NOA discussion
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
More discussion on the NOA draft regarding Michigan football and Sherrone Moore. Also, last year the first player aboard the Michigan fall camp hype train was Roman Wilson. This year first up is Jaishawn Barham.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:18
U-M news 1:19-4:32
NOA draft 4:33-14:27
Feedback on NOA 14:28-56:20
Hype Train 56:21-1:04:12
Feedback 104:13-1:15:04
