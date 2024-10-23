Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU, recruiting and more

in other news
Tyler Morris details offensive struggles: 'We need to pick it up'
Wide receiver Tyler Morris explains the season-long offensive struggles.
Everything Steve Casula said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Michigan State
Everything Michigan TE coach Steve Casula said on Inside Michigan Football pre-MSU.
Everything Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-MSU
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said on Inside Michigan Football pre-Michigan State.
Hail to the Podcast: Football Falling Flat
Michigan's embarrassing loss to Illinois, expectations for Michigan State, and what's next for a program in free fall.
What it means? Andrew Babalola commits to Michigan
What the commitment of 2025 Rivals150 OT Andrew Babalola means for Michigan Football.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan football has put themselves in a must win situation verses Michigan State on Saturday night. Any positive scenario left for the season involves winning against the Spartans. Lots of football and basketball recruiting news to react to as well.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-:55
UM/MSU :56-8:26
Feedback on game 8:27-22:11
UM basketball recruiting 22:12-26:36
Babalola 26:37-28:28
Bryce Underwood 28:29-44:49
Underwood feedback 44:50-59:58
---
