Published Oct 23, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: MSU, recruiting and more
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan football has put themselves in a must win situation verses Michigan State on Saturday night. Any positive scenario left for the season involves winning against the Spartans. Lots of football and basketball recruiting news to react to as well.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-:55

UM/MSU :56-8:26

Feedback on game 8:27-22:11

UM basketball recruiting 22:12-26:36

Babalola 26:37-28:28

Bryce Underwood 28:29-44:49

Underwood feedback 44:50-59:58

---

