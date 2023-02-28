M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

For today's show, we use recent Michigan verbal commitment Jacob Oden's top four list of players he's actively recruiting to join him in Ann Arbor. I add my top five list from last week and a plus one to round out the top ten players that are on my Michigan football recruiting radar at the moment. We discuss what the timetable is for Blake Corum to get back to 100% after injuring his knee against Illinois last year. We look at the tape of Hunter Dickinson almost stomping a Wisconsin player on Sunday. We also look at the latest bracketology and where Michigan basketball fits in.

Breakdown

- Jacob Oden 00:00-:15

- Open :16-2:02

- Oden four 2:03-6:44

- Feedback: UM tourney chances & Sherrone Moore 6:45-13:00

- Blake Corum 13:01-26:11

- Basketball recruiting 26:12-30:12

- Dickinson near stomp video 30:13-36:59

- Bracketology 37:00-43:16

- Feedback on new things to try 43:17-49:47