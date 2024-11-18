Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Offseason to-do list

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan football. How will UM do against NW & OSU? What will Sherrone Moore do with his coaching staff in the off-season?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:23
Portal QB's 3:24-23:33
NIL 23:34-26:23
Will Johnson 26:24-31:50
Coaching staff 31:51-38:55
Feedback 38:56-1:00:42
---
