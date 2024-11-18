Published Nov 18, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Offseason to-do list
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
Twitter
@dennisfithian
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss Michigan football. How will UM do against NW & OSU? What will Sherrone Moore do with his coaching staff in the off-season?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:23

Portal QB's 3:24-23:33

NIL 23:34-26:23

Will Johnson 26:24-31:50

Coaching staff 31:51-38:55

Feedback 38:56-1:00:42

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and BlueSky