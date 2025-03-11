Published Mar 11, 2025
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Rivalry talk
Dennis Fithian  •  Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and talks Michigan basketball and its chances in the Big Ten tourney later this week. Scar also has lots to say about the logo incident near the end of the game yesterday. Spring foootball, non conference scheduling also on the docket.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:01

UM in BTT/Izzo 2:02-11:35

Logo stuff 11:36-18:57

Trey McKenney 18:58-21:44

Spring football 21:45-40:51

---

