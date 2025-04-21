Nimari Burnett announces his return to Michigan basketball for 2025-26

On Monday afternoon, Michigan basketball guard Nimari Burnett announced via Instagram that he will be returning for his sixth and final season of college basketball in 2025-26.

"Let's win it all," Burnett wrote in an Instagram post.

Burnett helped Michigan to a 2025 Big Ten Tournament championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. He averaged 9.4 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest on 47.6 percent shooting from the floor and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.

The former Texas Tech and Alabama guard struggled in his first season at Michigan, largely due to poor coaching and bad offensive scheme.

But this past season under head coach Dusty May, Burnett blossomed, playing and starting in all 37 of Michigan's games. He will be a focal point of the 2025-26 team.