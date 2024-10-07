Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Washington film review

in other news
Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington
Michigan takes the biggest fall of all Top-25 programs in Week 6's AP Poll.
Donovan Edwards to instigate Michigan's rebound: 'It's the captain's job'
Donovan Edwards plans to step up as a leader to keep the team's spirits high heading into the second half of the season.
Postgame Live: Michigan drops road contest to Washington 27-17
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's disappointing 27-17 road loss to Washington.
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Washington
Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Washington.
Three takeaways: Myriad of mistakes cost Michigan in 27-17 loss
Jack Tuttle shined for a moment, but Michigan made too many mistakes in its loss to Washington.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and reviews the film from Michigan's trip to Washington over the weekend.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-5:22
Schedule 5:23-17:21
CFB notes 17:22-26:00
Sherrone Moore 26:01-31:44
Film review 31:45-1:35:12
---
