Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Washington film review

Advertisement

in other news

Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan takes the biggest fall of all Top-25 programs in Week 6's AP Poll.

 • Josh Henschke
Donovan Edwards to instigate Michigan's rebound: 'It's the captain's job'

Donovan Edwards to instigate Michigan's rebound: 'It's the captain's job'

Donovan Edwards plans to step up as a leader to keep the team's spirits high heading into the second half of the season.

 • Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan drops road contest to Washington 27-17

Postgame Live: Michigan drops road contest to Washington 27-17

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's disappointing 27-17 road loss to Washington.

 • Dennis Fithian
Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Washington

Everything Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Washington

Everything Michigan HC Sherrone Moore said after Michigan's loss to Washington.

 • Josh Henschke
Three takeaways: Myriad of mistakes cost Michigan in 27-17 loss

Three takeaways: Myriad of mistakes cost Michigan in 27-17 loss

Jack Tuttle shined for a moment, but Michigan made too many mistakes in its loss to Washington.

 • Brock Heilig

in other news

Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan tumbles in latest AP Poll after loss to Washington

Michigan takes the biggest fall of all Top-25 programs in Week 6's AP Poll.

 • Josh Henschke
Donovan Edwards to instigate Michigan's rebound: 'It's the captain's job'

Donovan Edwards to instigate Michigan's rebound: 'It's the captain's job'

Donovan Edwards plans to step up as a leader to keep the team's spirits high heading into the second half of the season.

 • Brock Heilig
Postgame Live: Michigan drops road contest to Washington 27-17

Postgame Live: Michigan drops road contest to Washington 27-17

M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli recap Michigan's disappointing 27-17 road loss to Washington.

 • Dennis Fithian
Published Oct 7, 2024
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Washington film review
circle avatar
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
Twitter
@JoshHenschke
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show and reviews the film from Michigan's trip to Washington over the weekend.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-5:22

Schedule 5:23-17:21

CFB notes 17:22-26:00

Sherrone Moore 26:01-31:44

Film review 31:45-1:35:12

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @Jerry_Diorio

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

Michigan
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
4 - 2
Overall Record
2 - 1
Conference Record
Upcoming
Illinois
4 - 1
Illinois
Michigan
4 - 2
Michigan
Michigan
4 - 2
Michigan
Michigan St.
3 - 3
Michigan St.
-21.5
Finished
Washington
27
Arrow
Washington
Michigan
17
Michigan