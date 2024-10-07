Michigan-Illinois kickoff time, TV information announced

Michigan football is in the midst of a bye week. The Wolverines will not play Saturday, and they will have a lot to work on in the next 12 days leading up to their away contest against the Illinois Fighting Illini.

On Monday afternoon, the Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff time and TV information for the Wolverines' Oct. 19 matchup in Champaign. According to reports, Michigan-Illinois will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air live on CBS.

Washington got the better of Michigan on Saturday night in Washington, and the Wolverines, which are now 4-2, are staring down a tough second half of the season.

Jack Tuttle is now the apparent QB1, so Sherrone Moore and the offensive coaching staff will likely spend the next two weeks building the offense around the seventh-year senior. Experiments with Davis Warren and Alex Orji as the starting quarterback failed, and it's apparently now up to Tuttle to lead the Michigan offense.

Not only will Michigan have a lot to fix schematically, but it also will need to get healthy. Fifteen names appeared on Saturday's availability report for the game against Washington.

Starters Derrick Moore, Myles Hinton and Dominick Giudice all missed Saturday's game, which didn't help the Wolverines' chances against the Huskies.

Michigan has plenty to work on ahead of its 3:30 p.m. ET tilt against Illinois in Champaign.