ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Washington preview

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL3NKV0tsMVNnZktvP2ZlYXR1cmU9c2hhcmU/d21vZGU9dHJh bnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to preview tomorrow night's game against Washington. Jerry reviews last week's Minnesota film and makes some suggestions for improvement.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:45

Orji 2:46-13:13

Season so far 13:14-24:29

Feedback 24:30-32:22

Film review 32:23-1:07:06

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

