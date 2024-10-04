Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Washington preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to preview tomorrow night's game against Washington. Jerry reviews last week's Minnesota film and makes some suggestions for improvement.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:45
Orji 2:46-13:13
Season so far 13:14-24:29
Feedback 24:30-32:22
Film review 32:23-1:07:06
---
