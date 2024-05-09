Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football program are in pursuit of another Transfer Portal addition. Grand Valley State defensive tackle transfer Jay'viar Suggs has included Michigan in his list of final four schools.

Joining the Wolverines in the top four are LSU, Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Suggs, a class of 2019 recruit from Clarkston, Michigan, was an unranked prospect coming out of high school.

The 6-foot-3, 282-pound defensive tackle originally released a top six that omitted LSU but included Arkansas, USC and Florida State.

Suggs has two seasons of eligibility remaining after a slow start to his career with the Lakers. He redshirted in 2019, had his 2020 season canceled and did not play due to injury in 2021.

In the 2023 season, Suggs recorded 21 tackles, 5.0 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss and four pass breakups.

In a social media post released on Thursday afternoon, Suggs wrote that his recruitment is "officially closed."

Michigan will look to bolster a defensive tackle unit that lost Cam Goode and Kris Jenkins over the offseason.