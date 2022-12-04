The morning after Michigan completed a 13-0 campaign as Big Ten Champions, NFL beat writers Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport couldn’t wait to go click hunting with Jim Harbaugh NFL rumors.

Last season, Jim Harbaugh spoke with the Minnesota Vikings about their open head coaching vacancy, even traveling to Minneapolis on National Signing Day. No official offer was made and while still in Minnesota Jim Harbaugh made a call to Michigan athletic director to reaffirm his commitment with the Michigan Wolverines. Harbaugh told Manuel he would be the coach at Michigan as long as they will have him.

Harbaugh and Michigan agreed a 5 year extension, with Harbaugh explaining on multiple occasions that he knew this was likely the last opportunity to pursue a potential NFL fit and he wanted to check before closing the door.

Despite closing the door in February of this year, reporters still went back to the well with Harbaugh to NFL rumors again this winter. Typically, Harbaugh doesn’t address these rumors, but in media availability Sunday evening Harbaugh was asked about the new round of NFL rumors.

"I think the people are going to be happy to know that I'll be enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023,” Harbaugh said.

While players insist Jim Harbaugh hasn’t changed a bit since the program shift he began in 2020, we continue to see a different Harbaugh in terms of media interactions and comments. All season Harbaugh has been quick to use interviews and media availability to give a platform to his players. Now with Michigan Big Ten Champions and heading to its second straight College Football Playoff, Harbaugh once again made sure the attention was paid to the players. Choosing to shut down the annual NFL rumors here in early December.

It likely won’t stop some NFL reporters, but Harbaugh knows the people who needed to hear it are happy with the answer.