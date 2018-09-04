Adam Schefter was a freshman at U-M in 1985, and wrote for the Michigan Daily during his time there. AP Images

Jim Harbaugh only appeared on this week's "Attack Each day" podcast briefly, so Jack Harbaugh and guest ESPN NFL analyst and U-M alum Adam Schefter did most of the talking. Schefter joined the segment do promote his new book "The man I Never met," which discusses his wife's first husband, who passed away in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. We have the highlights of the podcast below:

Jack Harbaugh's Takeaways From Saturday Night's Game:

“The thing I took away was that it was two excellent, well-coached teams going against one another. "When you're on the road at a place like Notre Dame, you cannot afford to fall behind. If you do, you’ve already dug yourself a hole.”

Recruiting Coordinator Matt Dudek's Impressions of the Team After the Loss:

“After a loss like that, you look at the guys and see how they’re carrying themselves. There wasn’t one guy in our building who was screwing or messing around, giggling, or anything like that — it was an immediate tightening of focus. "The team really came together, and to see it less than 10 hours after the game ended impressed me.”

Jim Harbaugh Discussing Adam Schefter's new Book:

“It’s a great book, and I appreciate you [Schefter] sending a copy. It’s a tremendous story of not only 9/11, but 9/12 and all the days after. "It tells the story of how the pieces were picked up and the new dreams that were dreamed, and the Schefters are the embodiment of that.”

Adam Schefter, on Helping his son Move to College:

“We helped Devin move over the weekend to Michigan, and it brought me back to my days of moving into Mary Markley dorm in August of 1985. Devin is in West Quad, though, so he has a better situation than I did. "My mom helped me move in '85, but that’s about it. Devin's mom can’t do enough — we were at Bed, Bath, and Beyond, and he now has every kind of chemical to help clean his room. I’m wondering where he’s going to have space for everything. "He’ll be fired up for the home opener on Saturday. Every time the team goes into the stadium, they have a chance to leave a mark on someone else who is in that building for the first time. I hope the team realizes the impact they have on people.”

Adam Schefter's Thoughts on the Detroit Lions:

“They have some great people running that program. Matt Patricia is a heck of a head coach, and GM Bob Quinn does a heck of a job too. "They’re headed in the right direction, but are in a tough division with Aaron Rodgers, a deep Vikings team, and a Bears team who added Khalil Mack. That has slowly turned into one of, if not, the toughest division in football. "The Lions have the right people in charge — there will be bumps along the way, but they’re headed in the right direction.”

Jack Harbaugh Discussing Tom Crean at Georgia:

“Whenever we're at a family member's house, Jackie feels the need to be a part of the cleaning regiment — she makes sure all the dishes are in the right place and the furniture is neat, and that's what she did when we visited Tom Crean in Athens this weekend. "Tom had a basketball practice on Saturday and I was impressed with it — it reminded me of when he was at Marquette in the late '90s. Players were bouncing off the walls with so much enthusiasm, and he's just trying to get Georgia back to their rightful place in college basketball.”

Jack Harbaugh:

“We watched the Michigan game as a family over the weekend, including the grandkids — some of those youngsters may have heard words they hadn’t heard before.”

Jack Harbaugh's Recent Conversation With his son, John:

“NFL teams had to cut down to 53-man rosters over the weekend, and John is excited about his team — they had a good draft last year, especially with the quarterback they took from Louisville [Lamar Jackson]. "I spoke with John about everything, but he said he had to run and cake care of the bills. I found it strange that he was paying bills during game week, but then realized he was talking about the Buffalo Bills.”

Jack Harbaugh's Anticipation for This Week's Game: