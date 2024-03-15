Nate Oats

The Alabama head coach, originally from the Midwest, got his start with an incredible decade-long run at Romulus High School. By far the biggest name Michigan could target, Wisconsin raised Nate Oats, which comes with a big buyout and some questions. Would Michigan swing for the fences and would Oats be receptive to a move back to Southeastern Michigan?

Advertisement

Niko Medved

Someone will likely hire Colorado State head coach Niko Medved this offseason, why not Michigan? Another coach, originally from the Midwest, the Minnesota native, has made a name for himself coaching the Rams. Medved should have his team back in the tournament after a disappointing 2022-23 season.

T.J. Otzelberger

Another Wisconsin native, Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger. After getting South Dakota State to two straight NCAA Tournaments, Otzelberger took over at UNLV. After just two seasons, Otzelberger returned to take over Iowa State in 2021, a program he spent 11 years with as an assistant. He won 22 games in his first season. Iowa State was one year removed from going 2-22. Otzelberger has the Cyclones on the verge of being a 3 or 4 seed in this year's tournament.

Dusty May

Midwest again, this time from Illinois, former Indiana student manager and current Florida Atlantic coach Dusty May. A Final Four run last season introduced May to the college basketball world. May's first assistant job was at Eastern Michigan in 2005. FAU is 24-7 and likely headed to the tournament again this season. May will be a coveted name for this coaching cycle, with Ohio State, Louisville, and potentially Indiana all interested.

John Beilein