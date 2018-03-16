Houston point guard Rob Gray isn’t a one-man team, but it’s understandable why some people might think that way. Gray put up 39 points in a win over San Diego State, two games after leading an upset win over Wichita State with 33.

“He just can get his own shot. He sees the floor well. His ability to get into spots and still get his shot off in a closed area … a lot of guys can shoot their jump shot, but when they get in among the big fellows, can they still get their hands to the rim? He does that, so just a really clever player.”

“I watched half of that game this morning and I've been just looking at clips, because first of all, he's experienced,” Beilein said. “I think he's 24 years old. I think if Zavier Simpson is on him, Zavier just turned 20. There's a big difference there.

He’s a volume shooter, however, connecting on 35.2 percent of his triples. He needed 25 shots to get his 39 and 21 to reach 33, but Michigan head coach John Beilein is impressed with what he’s seen.

Both Simpson and redshirt sophomore Charles Matthews praised him for his craftiness with the ball.

Gray, meanwhile, likes what he’s seen from Simpson’s game, as well.

“Super quick … a blur,” he said. “[Muhammad-Ali] Abdur-Rahkman is a very good scorer, a very good player. We’ve just got to come ready to play. I think they’re on a 10-game winning streak, so they’re obviously doing something right. I know we’re going to have to come to play and out of the gate ready to fight.”

But Gray admitted he hadn’t seen much of Simpson’s defense. He was brash enough to imply it didn’t matter who tried to check him.

“I haven’t really seen him on the defensive end as much yet. We’ve just been focusing on how we’re going to guard them,” Gray said. “The highlights I’ve seen, he’s a blur, lives in the paint, is constantly getting his teammates open looks. That’s a good three-point shooting team.

“I can imagine he’s a good defender. You see how quick he is, low to the ground. He has all the characteristics of a good defender, and he’s probably pretty smart since he plays the point guard position in the Big Ten. I can imagine he’s a good defender, but I kind of view everyone the same. I don’t care if you’re a good defender or not. Good defense … better offense.”

Gray’s been the focus of just about every team’s defense this year, but that hasn’t slowed him. He hit the game winner against San Diego State despite being triple teamed, and he also hit a huge triple down the stretch.

“It’s frustrating, but that’s what I asked for,” he said. “Last year I had a really good offensive year. This year I knew every team in our league would get extra physical with me, deny me, try to make life hard on me, make me earn every single point, gap … any advantage they’re going to make me earn it. If you watch every game, they deny me on every play, and it gets annoying. If I run a play, they deny me to halfcourt.

“It comes back to being part of competitive nature. If they are going to deny me and be physical, I’m going to be physical and get open. I’m going to find a way.”

He said he’d also make it a point to attack Michigan’s guards like Montana did, getting them in foul trouble early. Simpson played only four minutes in the first half, sidelined with two fouls, but helped shut down some talented guards in the second half.

Gray is excited to see what he can do.

“I’m looking forward to the matchup whoever is guarding me,” he said. “I’m thankful to be in this position to play a Big Ten school and maybe advance to the Sweet 16.”

