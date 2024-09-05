At this point, just about every state across America has kicked off its high school football season, which means more Michigan football commits were in action last week. Let's take a look at some of the big performances from future Wolverines for their high school teams.

Marsh didn't have a high volume of catches in Jordan's 66-20 victory over Cypress Creek in the team's opener last week, but he sure made the most of the touches he had. On his four catches, Marsh racked up 169 yards for a 42.3 yards per catch average with two scores. On the play below, Marsh shows his ability to separate from his man down the field while having the strength to fight off the defender to find the endzone.

Taylor contributed on both sides of the ball in West Orange's 33-14 season opening win over Wekiva. On defense, Taylor hauled in two interceptions to go along with six total tackles. On the offensive side of the ball, he carried the ball four times for 34 yards for 8.5 yards per carry.

Olesh followed up a three-catch, 151-yard performance the previous week an outdid that effort by hauling in five passes for 176 yards in his team's latest game.

Smith completed 9 of his 15 passing attempts in Bishop Verot's 54-12 victory on Aug. 30 as they moved to 2-0 on the season, to go along with 122 yards and two touchdown passes. On the ground, Carter ran the ball three times for 33 yards in the game.

Jennings made a couple of tackles during an easy 47-0 victory for his team on Aug. 30. The week prior, Jennings recovered a fumble during a 57-13 victory over Creekside.