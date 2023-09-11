At this point in the season most high school recruits are either rising to their level of expectation or falling for some variable reason. The Michigan Wolverines have several commits who continue to meet expectations and in some cases are exceeding them, Check out some of the top performances of this past weekend's high school action for Michigan commits in 2024 and 2025: Jordan Marshall, Jadyn Davis, Chris Ewald Jr., Cole Sullivan, Micah Kaapana, Channing Goodwin.

Top Performers

RB Jordan Marshall ('24)

Jordan Marshall has been an absolute bell-cow for the Archbishop Moeller Crusaders all season long. He has had a 100 yards rushing in all four of the Crusaders' games this season, averaging 148 yards of total offense per game and scoring 10 total touchdowns. This weekend, Marshall took off for 160 yards on 35 carries, scoring three times along the way. He would tack on two receptions for 10 yards as well. Although Moeller fell in a 35-34 loss to Center Grove, the Wolverines' prized running back recruit keeps chugging along.

QB Jadyn Davis ('24) (Rivals.com)

Davis has been nothing short of amazing. Statistically, he sits near or at the top in just about every category among major quarterback recruits this season. His services were hardly needed, as Providence Day beat the Cabbarus co-op football team 49-7. It's hard to see an offense more efficient than Providence Day, as they ran for 229 yards on the ground on just 12 carries. Still, Davis completed 84.6% of his passes and threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Davis continues to build on what has already been a stellar start to the season, with 1,213 yards, 14 passing touchdowns, and 70/93 passing in just four games this season. Davis is yet to turn the ball over. The Wolverines have to be excited to have him as their incoming QB of the future, as his QB ranking should only climb up from #5 if his monstrous success continues.

CB Chris Ewald Jr. ('25) (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Chris Ewald Jr. is one of the most prized defensive recruits in the country, and the figurehead of Michigan's 2025 recruiting class. Ewald's Chaminade Madonna came out with a huge victory over Bergen Catholic in a 61-21 game. Ewald Jr. is not often tested, but the B.C. Crusaders did not have much of a choice after falling behind early. In turn, Ewald Jr. racked up three pass break ups, a season high, as well as four total tackles.

LB Cole Sullivan ('24) (Cole Sullivan, picture provided)

Cole Sullivan may not be a very highly ranked recruit, but he is a bit of a unicorn. Sullivan is a super athletic linebacker who can play anywhere on the second level of the defense, or even at safety. He will also trot out there and catch a few passes. Sullivan's Central Catholic took the win over Bethel Park 62-46 this weekend, and Sullivan played pretty darn well. He grabbed three balls for 51 yards and a touchdown, while leading the team with three tackles (one of which was for a loss). His developmental upside for the Wolverines is very high as someone who is "just a football player".

RB Micah Kaapana ('24)

Micah Kaapana's Bishop Gorman Gaels came out with a win over the Centennial Huskies 56-28. In a game where they doubled up the Huskies, Kaapana took seven carries for 64 yards and three catches for 25 yards. Kaapana has been splitting carries with Hawaii commit, ATH DeVon Rice. Since week two Rice has gotten the bulk of the workload. That said, when Kaapana lead the team in carries in week one with 12 (his highest total all season), he took off for 232 yards and three touchdowns. Kaapana still looks good, so it should be interesting to see how this tradeoff plays out throughout the season.

WR Channing Goodwin ('24)

One of Jadyn Davis' favorite targets, Channing Goodwin, grabbed three of Davis' completions for 59 yards and a touchdown. Goodwin serves a similar role to his Providence Day team that Cornelius Johnson does for Michigan. Expect Davis and Goodwin to have a comfortable connection as soon as they get to Ann Arbor.

What to expect going forward