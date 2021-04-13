Last season, the Michigan football defense was the worst it had been since 2010, the last year of the Rich Rodriguez era, with the Wolverines finishing 84th nationally in total defense, giving up 429.3 yards per game, after three straight years of finishing in the top 11. After the 2-4 season, Michigan's first losing campaign since 2014, was over, head coach Jim Harbaugh revamped his staff. That process began with the firing of defensive coordinator Don Brown, and ended with four new assistant coaches joining the program on the defensive side of the ball (six in total). Mike Macdonald, who was previously the linebackers coach for the Baltimore Ravens, will lead the defense, while Maurice Linguist, who coached cornerbacks for the Dallas Cowboys, will be his co-coordinator, spearheading the efforts in the secondary. Under Brown, the Maize and Blue ran a defense predicated primarily on bringing blitzes from anywhere on any play, while leaving its secondary in man coverage. That sounds great in theory, and it was great at times throughout Brown's five years in Ann Arbor, but opposing offenses were able to exploit it more and more by the year, culminating in what was a disastrous season altogether in 2020. The question when it comes to the new defensive staff is: To what degree will they change what Brown did? RELATED: Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense RELATED: 'Just Coach The Team' — Jim Harbaugh Took Bo's Words To Heart This Spring

Michigan Wolverines football cornerbacks coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist previously coached for the Dallas Cowboys. (MGoBlueTV)

It's clear that adjustments — to put it mildly — needed to be made. Macdonald knows it, and so does Linguist. But, in an interview with FiveThirtyEight released this week, Linguist revealed that they have been careful and calculated with their approach, knowing that change for the sake of change isn't the way to go. “The easiest thing to do when you walk into a new job situation is to say OK, everything you guys did was wrong and everything I tell you is right and we need to blow up everything that you did,” he said. “I think that’s not the most efficient approach sometimes.” When Macdonald first spoke with reporters after being hired, he was understandably tight-lipped, not wanting to give any information opponents could use against them in their preparation. But he was adamant on one thing in particular — that the Wolverines will be 'multiple' in their approach. That means different fronts — odd and even — different coverages — man and zone — and different disguises. While Brown and Co. mixed all of those things up while they were running the show, especially the last two seasons, their identity as a highly-aggressive, man-to-man defense stayed the same.