'Just Coach The Team' — Jim Harbaugh Took Bo's Words To Heart This Spring
There were plenty of people in the Michigan football fan base who weren't happy the program's spring game wasn't televised this weekend, and that interested spectators weren't given the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their beloved Wolverines.
Neither the media nor the public was allowed inside The Big House to watch the annual event Saturday, with only parents/family members of the players having been let in.
The fact that fans weren't allowed inside Michigan Stadium wasn't much of a surprise when considering everything that's happened around the world over the past year, but what really seemed to irk some fans is that it wasn't broadcast on Big Ten Network or another television platform.
This sentiment is coming from many of the same "fans" who have talked all offseason about how Jim Harbaugh and his football program need to "Do more and say less," a motto John Beilein's basketball crew adopted during the school-record 33-win season of 2017-18.
What have Harbaugh and his Wolverines done the entirety of this spring football season? Precisely that. The amount of information, publicity and attention that has come out of spring ball has been minimal, and in fact has been the fewest of any spring session in recent memory.
Granted, the lack of in-person press conferences and events has undoubtedly played at least somewhat of a factor, but the point is that Harbaugh and his players and staff are not seeking any attention … or even close to it.
Certain media outlets, publications, portions of the fan base and sports fans in general are going to criticize Harbaugh no matter what he does, because well, that's just what they do.
