There were plenty of people in the Michigan football fan base who weren't happy the program's spring game wasn't televised this weekend, and that interested spectators weren't given the opportunity to catch a glimpse of their beloved Wolverines. Neither the media nor the public was allowed inside The Big House to watch the annual event Saturday, with only parents/family members of the players having been let in.

Michigan Wolverines football QB Jim Harbaugh's final year as a player at U-M was 1986. (AP Images)

The fact that fans weren't allowed inside Michigan Stadium wasn't much of a surprise when considering everything that's happened around the world over the past year, but what really seemed to irk some fans is that it wasn't broadcast on Big Ten Network or another television platform. This sentiment is coming from many of the same "fans" who have talked all offseason about how Jim Harbaugh and his football program need to "Do more and say less," a motto John Beilein's basketball crew adopted during the school-record 33-win season of 2017-18.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!