What we've picked up about the spring depth chart from sources on and off the record, along with notes on each position.

Today — the offense. Because 2020 was a “free” year of eligibility per the NCAA, we will include it as such in the class years.





Quarterback

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.

12 Cade McNamara 6-1 205 R-Fr./4

9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 195 Fr./4

Notes: Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman will join the team this summer to try to compete for the starting job.

