Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense
What we've picked up about the spring depth chart from sources on and off the record, along with notes on each position.
Today — the offense. Because 2020 was a “free” year of eligibility per the NCAA, we will include it as such in the class years.
Quarterback
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
12 Cade McNamara 6-1 205 R-Fr./4
9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 195 Fr./4
Notes: Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman will join the team this summer to try to compete for the starting job.
RELATED
SPRING GAME ITF, PART I - QB Play and More
Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring
Gattis likes Running Back Room
Running Back
No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news