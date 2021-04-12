 Michigan Wolverines Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-12 10:21:12 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Football Detailed Spring Depth Chart: The Offense

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

What we've picked up about the spring depth chart from sources on and off the record, along with notes on each position.

Today — the offense. Because 2020 was a “free” year of eligibility per the NCAA, we will include it as such in the class years.


Quarterback

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.

12 Cade McNamara 6-1 205 R-Fr./4

9 J.J. McCarthy 6-3 195 Fr./4

Notes: Texas Tech transfer Alan Bowman will join the team this summer to try to compete for the starting job.

RELATED

SPRING GAME ITF, PART I - QB Play and More

Michigan Football: Five Things We’ve Learned About The Offense This Spring

Gattis likes Running Back Room


Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins is still No. 1 on the depth chart.
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins is still No. 1 on the depth chart. (USA Today Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Running Back

No. Player Ht. Wt. Cl./Elig.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}