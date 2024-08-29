Advertisement
Published Aug 29, 2024
How to watch, stream, or listen to Michigan vs. Fresno State
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

Football is finally back. Michigan is set to start its national championship defense on Saturday as the Wolverines welcome Fresno State for a season-opening clash under the lights of Michigan Stadium.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Bulldogs on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#9 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, August 31

7:30 PM

Watch:

NBC

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats

