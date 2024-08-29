Football is finally back. Michigan is set to start its national championship defense on Saturday as the Wolverines welcome Fresno State for a season-opening clash under the lights of Michigan Stadium.
Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Basic Information
What:
#9 Michigan Wolverines (0-0) vs. UNLV (0-0)
Where:
Michigan Stadium
Ann Arbor, MI
When:
Saturday, August 31
7:30 PM
Watch:
NBC
Stream:
Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV
Listen:
Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)
The Varsity Network app
Follow Along:
