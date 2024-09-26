Michigan is heading into its first trophy game of the season, as Minnesota comes to town to face the Wolverines for the Little Brown Jug.

Below, here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Gophers on Saturday.

Basic Information

What:

#11 Michigan Wolverines (3-1) vs. Minnesota (2-2)

Where:

Michigan Stadium

Ann Arbor, MI

When:

Saturday, September 28

12:00 PM

Watch:

Fox

Stream:

Hulu+Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling, FuboTV

Listen:

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live stats