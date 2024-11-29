Published Nov 29, 2024
How to watch, stream or listen to Michigan WBB vs. Belmont
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

It's the women's turn to take part in the Fort Myers Tip-Off, as the Wolverines wrapped up a two-game slate. U-M is facing Belmont in the first game.

Here's how to watch, stream or listen to the Wolverines take on the Bruins.

Basic Information

What:

Michigan Wolverines 5-1 vs. Belmont 2-3

Where:

Suncoast Credit Union Arena

Fort Myers, Fl.

When:

Friday, November 29

2:00 PM

Watch:

Women's Sports Network

Stream:

Women's Sports Network

Listen:

Listen here

Learfield Michigan Sports Network (list of local affiliates)

The Varsity Network app

Apple app store I Google Play

Follow Along:

Live Stats

---

