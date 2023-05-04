Hunter Dickinson announces transfer destination
Earlier in the offseason, Michigan center Hunter Dickinson entered his name in the transfer portal. The 7-foot-1 big man instantly became the biggest name in the portal after having spent his first three seasons of college basketball with Juwan Howard and Michigan.
Dickinson immediately — and unsurprisingly — picked up interest from top-tier college basketball programs Kansas, Kentucky, Villanova and others. Ultimately, Dickinson decided to take his talents to Kansas, a decision he announced via social media on Thursday.
The Alexandria, Virginia native will go down as one of the better players in Michigan basketball history. He started in all but five games throughout his Michigan career, and he was the focal point of Howard's offense the past two seasons.
In three years, Dickinson totaled 1,617 points (12th in program history), 787 rebounds (10th in program history) and 149 blocks (ranks 7th at Michigan since 1977).
He scored at least 10 points in 83 of his 94 games for the Wolverines, and he was a model of consistency down low.
Dickinson's decision to enter the transfer portal back on March 31 was a decision Howard called "bittersweet."
"Today is bittersweet," Howard said in a statement. "While Hunter Dickinson's departure is unfortunate, there are so many reasons to be thankful for and celebrate. This young man has accomplished so much in his three seasons."
"Statistics aside, Hunter helped us to a Big Ten title, back-to-back Sweet 16s, as well as a memorable Elite Eight run. These are memories that will last a lifetime. What I love most is he was an Academic All-Big Ten honoree, twice. That says so much about his character and maturity. As much as I tried to instill in him, he was a guide and inspiration for me. We wish Hunter and his family all the best in the future."
Dickinson will now head to Lawrence to play for Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks. The former Wolverine will continue to play for one of college basketball's biggest brands, as well as one of the sport's most recognizable coaches.
