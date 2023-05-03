When Hunter Dickinson entered his name into the transfer portal on March 31, it came as a shock to many Michigan basketball observers. The 7-foot-1 center had been the face of Michigan basketball the last three seasons, and he had dominated the Big Ten since his freshman season.

Despite his entry into the portal, the return to Michigan didn't seem completely out of the question. Dickinson went on visits to Kansas, Kentucky, Georgetown, Maryland and Villanova, but rumors circulated that the Alexandria, Virginia native would take one last pitch from Juwan Howard and Michigan.

After weeks of speculation, Dickinson announced on social media late on Wednesday night that he will not be returning to Michigan for a fourth season. It was later determined that Dickinson will choose between the five aforementioned schools on Thursday.

"The initial decision for me to enter the portal was the hardest decision I've ever had to make," Dickinson wrote in his message. "The thought of potentially leaving the place I love and called home for 3 years, was and is extraordinarily difficult to process. After conversations with my family and a lot of time in thought, I realized entering the portal was the best decision for myself and my future."

"I've grown and learned so much in my 3 years at Michigan, and if I could do it all over again out of high school there is no doubt in my mind I would make the same choice. That being said, it's time for me to move on."

Dickinson will announce his transfer destination on Thursday, and one of his five finalists will become exponentially better after the announcement.

He finishes his Michigan career with 1,617 points (12th in program history), 787 rebounds (10th in program history) and 149 blocks (7th in program history).

"No matter where I decide to go, after I get my degree in the summer I will always think of myself as a Michigan man. I know the decision to transfer came as a shock, and I hope that with time you can come to understand why I chose to do it.."