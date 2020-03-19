Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams End HS Careers On High Note
Michigan basketball currently has the No. 5 recruiting class for the 2020 cycle, with still some room to move up. Two of the commits that allowed the Wolverines to climb the rankings were Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams, both from the DMV area. Both were honored this week by the Washington Post for their senior seasons.
Dickinson, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound center out of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) High School was named All-MET Player of the Year. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game during his senior year. His team won the WCAC conference title for the 41st time in program history.
From Washington Post:
A towering, not-so-secret weapon for the Stags since his freshman year, the 7-foot-2 Dickinson finished a decorated high school career with another stellar season. Joined by first-team selection Earl Timberlake, Dickinson became a leader on and off the court as a senior. The Michigan signee averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, consistently terrorizing Washington Catholic Athletic Conference defenses that had no answer for his size and skill. He also took on a bigger role in mentoring his young teammates, a task that helped DeMatha capture another conference title.
Williams, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound small forward out of Gonzaga (D.C.) High School, was selected as first-team All-MET for the second-straight season. Williams helped lead his team to a D.C. State Athletic Association. In the state title game, Williams led all scorers, posting a double-double, with 19 points and 14 rebounds.
Both Dickinson and Williams were slated to play in three more games in their high school careers, as a part of the Alhambra Invitational at Frostburg State University, where more top teams from the area would play. The event got cancelled, meaning both U-M commits ended their careers on a winning note, even if there was some disappointment about the final tournament being cancelled.
“Why wouldn’t that be their last games?” Doug Martin, who coached both Dickinson and Williams on the AAU circuit with Team Takeover said in an interview with The Wolverine. “Both of their last games was them winning a championship. That’s awesome.
“Both of them can say, ‘My last game, I won a championship.’ I know the competitor in both of them was like, ‘I wanted to keep fighting for more championships,’ but that’s just still an awesome ending to their high school resumes.”
