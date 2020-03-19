Michigan Wolverines basketball commit Hunter Dickinson was named player of the year in his area. (Hunter Dickinson on Instagram)

Dickinson, a 7-foot-1, 260-pound center out of DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) High School was named All-MET Player of the Year. He averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds per game during his senior year. His team won the WCAC conference title for the 41st time in program history. From Washington Post: A towering, not-so-secret weapon for the Stags since his freshman year, the 7-foot-2 Dickinson finished a decorated high school career with another stellar season. Joined by first-team selection Earl Timberlake, Dickinson became a leader on and off the court as a senior. The Michigan signee averaged 17.7 points and 10.0 rebounds, consistently terrorizing Washington Catholic Athletic Conference defenses that had no answer for his size and skill. He also took on a bigger role in mentoring his young teammates, a task that helped DeMatha capture another conference title.