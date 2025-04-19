Published Apr 19, 2025
UMass RB transfer CJ Hester commits to Michigan
Josh Henschke  •  Maize&BlueReview
@JoshHenschke

Michigan has added some experienced depth out of the transfer portal to its running back position.

UMass rising junior CJ Hester has committed to the Wolverines after a weekend visit to Ann Arbor to take in the spring game.

Ann Arbor will be his third stop in three seasons, after spending his 2023 season at Western Michigan where he played in seven games.

Last season, Hester played in seven games for the Minutemen where he rushed for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

