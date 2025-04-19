Live updates: Michigan Spring Game

Maize will kick off to Blue to start today's game. Bryce Underwood and the Blue team will get the first offensive series.

First quarter

- The Blue team goes three-and-out on the opening series. Bryce Underwood was sacked on the first play of the game. - Maize team goes four-and-out. Freshman defensive back Jordan Young made a nice tackle on Jordan Marshall to keep the Maize team short of the sticks. - The Blue team goes three-and-out once again, and they lose three yards on the series. A delay of game set the Blue team back on that series. - Jadyn Davis connects with Donaven McCulley for 21 yards on a free play, but the Maize team's drive stalls out just before the 50 yard-line. The Blue team will get the ball back on its own 12 yard-line. - End of first quarter. Neither team scored in that quarter, but Bryce Underwood is starting to get in a groove. The Blue team is driving, with the ball on the Maize team's 20 yard-line.

Second quarter

- FIELD GOAL: The Blue team's drive comes up just short of the goal line, and Stuart Blake connects on a field goal to put the Blue team on the board. Blue 3, Maize 0 - The Maize team goes on a long drive, but a failed fourth down attempt gives the ball back to the Blue team. - On 3rd and 18, Bryce Underwood's pass is intercepted by Tevis Metcalf. Maize team takes over at its own 4 yard-line. - End of second quarter. Neither team was able to do much on offense in that first half. The Blue team goes to the locker room with a 3-0 lead.

Third quarter

- Jadyn Davis' pass is intercepted by Jeremiah Lowe, and the Blue team has great field position for its first drive of the second half. - The Blue team takes advantage of Jadyn Davis' interception, and Micah Ka'apana punches in the game's first touchdown with a 2-yard score. Blue 10, Maize 0 - Bryson Kuzdzal ripped off a 30-yard run to put the Mazie team in scoring position, but Stuart Blake missed the 41-yard field goal. The Blue team gets the ball back. - The Blue team goes three-and-out, and the Maize team will begin its next drive at its own 41 yard-line. - The Maize team goes three-and-out on its ensuing possession, and they punt it back to the Blue team. Andrew Marsh makes the fair catch. - End of third quarter. Other than Micah Ka'apana's touchdown, not much happened in that third quarter.

Fourth quarter