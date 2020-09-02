Michigan basketball went west to pluck four-star point guard Frankie Collins out of Henderson (Nev.) Coronado, making him the fourth member of the Wolverines’ 2021 recruiting class that is currently ranked as the sixth-best in the country, per Rivals.com.

Collins’ decision came down to “relationships, comfortability and opportunity,” his high school coach, Jeff Kaufman, told The Wolverine.

Howard is close with former NBA player Monty Buckley, Collins’ uncle. Collins has had the opportunity to be around Howard growing up and has taken pictures with him when together throughout the years. Collins, who has never visited Ann Arbor, is just the latest to cite relationships and comfortability as the main reason why Michigan, under Howard, was a fit.

“I just really felt more of a family atmosphere at Michigan, and I felt like it was the best place for me to grow as a person and as a basketball player,” he said when he pledged to the Maize and Blue.

RELATED: Franz Wagner Preparing For A Big Year

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball Flashback: The Shot Heard ‘Round The State