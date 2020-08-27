 TheWolverine - Michigan Wolverines Basketball Flashback: The Shot Heard ‘Round The State
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-27 14:08:31 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michigan Wolverines Basketball Flashback: The Shot Heard ‘Round The State

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Part Four in a series looking back at the last decade of Michigan basketball, featuring exclusive interviews with John Beilein, Zack Novak and others. Today – Stu Douglass’ dagger at Michigan State in 2011 changes the series with MSU, propels John Beilein’s program to elite heights.

Michigan entered the 2011 game at Michigan State with a 1-6 record, reeling after a decent showing in the non-conference portion of the schedule. The Wolverines hadn’t won in East Lansing since 1997, with MSU’s Tom Izzo having taken advantage of U-M’s off-court woes to build an annual contender, and the Michigan fan base was getting antsy with Beilein in his third year.

After some tense team meetings following a home loss to Minnesota, the Michigan players came together. They knew they had a chance to turn the season around with a victory at the Breslin Center, and they were focused.

Still, the crowd was deafening, as always, and the Spartans jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

“I give them a lot of credit. That program is consistent,” Beilein recalled of the games at MSU. “Crowd-wise, I don’t think it’s any different than Indiana, Purdue or Wisconsin. At all those venues we had only a few wins, probably. We certainly didn’t have a winning record any of those places.

RELATED: The Game That Changed The Beilein Era, Part I: ‘They Want Me To Fire You'

RELATED: The Game That Changed The Beilein Era, Part II — The Captain Steps Up

RELATED: Michigan Basketball Flashback: The Day Zack Novak Knew Trey Burke Was Elite

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Former Michigan head coach John Beilein and his team picked up a program win in East Lansing in 2011.
Former Michigan head coach John Beilein and his team picked up a program win in East Lansing in 2011. (Associated Press)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}