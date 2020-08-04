Former Michigan basketball coach John Beilein had his share of huge wins in his 12 years at U-M, from Final Four victories to Big Ten Tournament championships. Some would argue, though, that his biggest came on Jan. 27, 2011.

Beilein’s Wolverines were reeling, coming off a season in which they failed to make the NCAA Tournament. They were 1-6 in Big Ten play, had just lost to Minnesota at home (and — temporarily — ‘lost’ sophomore point guard Darius Morris) and were on the brink of a disastrous season.

To seemingly make matters worse, U-M had to travel to East Lansing to face a Tom Izzo-coached Michigan State team Beilein had yet to beat in four tries.

Juniors Zack Novak and Stu Douglass, different personalities but both leaders, went into the game knowing it was make-or-break.

“No one’s giving us a chance,” Novak recalled. “My message to the team was, ‘there aren’t many chances you’re going to be 1-6 and have one game that can literally turn the whole season around.’

“That was my message, and I kept saying that. It’s one game. We win this game and the whole season is turned around. We came in, and obviously we were ready to go.”

But not without some adversity. There was a snowstorm that day across much of the state, and it slowed the 60-mile bus ride considerably.

“It was crazy,” Novak continued. “We’re coming in, and we’re late. We literally got to the arena with less than 60 minutes on the [pregame] clock, which honestly was the best thing that ever happened.”