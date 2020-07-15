Michigan Basketball Flashback: The Day Zack Novak Knew Trey Burke Was Elite
Part One in a series looking back at the last decade of Michigan basketball, featuring exclusive interviews with John Beilein and Zack Novak.Trey Burke arrived on Michigan’s campus in 2011 shoulder...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news