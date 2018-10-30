Ticker
Inside the Numbers: Karan Higdon Should Have Milestone Game vs. Penn State

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine.com
@DrewCHallett
Staff Writer
Higdon is seeking to eclipse 100 rushing yards in his seventh straight game on Saturday.
Lon Horwedel

Saturday is set up to be a celebration of senior running back Karan Higdon.

On Nov. 3, No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 14 Penn State in the last of U-M’s three-game midterm. The Wolverines passed the first two tests with flying colors, beating Wisconsin and Michigan State by double digits, and they are a double-digit favorite against the Nittany Lions. If the Wolverines take care of PSU, not only will they beat a ranked opponent in three straight games for the first time since 1997, they should cruise to Columbus without a conference loss, and the big bad Buckeyes would be their only giant obstacle to a Big Ten title and playoff berth.

This Saturday is an important game for U-M, and Higdon should play an important role in it.

