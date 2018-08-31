Michigan’s defense was equivalent to the Death Star last season.

I know what you’re thinking: “Oh, no. Not another Death Star comparison.”

Yes, analogies to the Death Star are common, particularly in sports. This should not be a surprise considering the Death Star is one of the most popular movie weapons of all time. It is a moon-sized space station armed with a super laser capable of destroying any ship, moon, or even planet that becomes its target. It exudes dominance. It emanates an aura of invincibility. It seemingly crushes any uprising against it. When it’s fully operational, you better hope you’re not in its way.

This is why analogies to the Death Star are so frequent. It is easy to see a team or unit click on all cylinders and destroy anything in its path and claim that it is just like the infamous space station.

That is also why such analogies are frequently wrong.

The Death Star may appear to be invincible, unstoppable, but that is actually not the case. It is vincible. It is stoppable. And when the Death Star is stopped, it is blown to smithereens

That is because it has one tiny, but catastrophic weakness: that dang thermal exhaust port.

Which is why comparing Michigan’s 2017 defense to the Death Star is so apt.