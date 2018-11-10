The first quarter got off to a slow start, with neither team scoring on their opening possession.

Michigan got on the board first at the 5:13 mark of the frame, when senior running back Karan Higdon ran it in from a yard out to give the Maize and Blue a 7-0 lead.

U-M's momentum was short-lived, however.

Rutgers answered right back with a score of its own from freshman running back Isaih Pacheco, when he ripped off an 80-yard touchdown run to knot the game at 7-7 with just 26 seconds left in the game's opening stanza.

Michigan re-took the lead early in the second quarter when Higdon found the end zone for a second time (also from a yard out) to give U-M a 14-7 advantage at the 9:33 juncture.

The Wolverines added to their lead following a Rutgers punt, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore receiver Nico Collins wide open in the end zone for a 36-yard score, capping off a six-play, 53-yard drive.

The Maize and Blue got the ball back once more in the half after another Scarlet Knight punt but weren't able to tack on, taking their 21-7 lead into the locker room.