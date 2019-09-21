The Michigan Wolverines' football team was blown out, 35-14, today in Wisconsin, with the score not signifying how much of a rout it actually was.

The afternoon got off to a rough start for Michigan, with Wisconsin driving 75 yards in 12 plays to go up 7-0 on a one-yard TD run by junior running back Jonathan Taylor on the first series of the game.

Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson actually hit sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell on a 68-yard pass play on U-M's first snap of the day, but junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason then fumbled at the Badger seven-yard line and UW recovered.

Wisconsin couldn't capitalize off the turnover, however, and was forced to punt.

U-M booted it away on its ensuing possession as well, and Taylor ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 14-0 advantage late in the first quarter.

UW then extended its lead and made the score 21-0 with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took up much of the second quarter, concluding with a one-yard quarterback sneak by junior signal caller Jack Coan with 6:40 to go in the half.

Things got worse for U-M when Patterson was picked off by redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell at the UW 42-yard line, though Wisconsin couldn't take advantage of the turnover and was forced to punt.

The score was ballooned to 28-0 when Coan ran it in from 25 yards out with 57 seconds left in the half, on a play where he wasn't even touched.

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey came in on U-M's final drive of the second quarter, but the Maize and Blue went three-and-out to end the half.