Instant Recap: Wisconsin 35, Michigan 14
The Michigan Wolverines' football team was blown out, 35-14, today in Wisconsin, with the score not signifying how much of a rout it actually was.
Here's how the whole contest unfolded:
First Half
The afternoon got off to a rough start for Michigan, with Wisconsin driving 75 yards in 12 plays to go up 7-0 on a one-yard TD run by junior running back Jonathan Taylor on the first series of the game.
Michigan senior quarterback Shea Patterson actually hit sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell on a 68-yard pass play on U-M's first snap of the day, but junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason then fumbled at the Badger seven-yard line and UW recovered.
Wisconsin couldn't capitalize off the turnover, however, and was forced to punt.
U-M booted it away on its ensuing possession as well, and Taylor ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 14-0 advantage late in the first quarter.
UW then extended its lead and made the score 21-0 with a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took up much of the second quarter, concluding with a one-yard quarterback sneak by junior signal caller Jack Coan with 6:40 to go in the half.
Things got worse for U-M when Patterson was picked off by redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell at the UW 42-yard line, though Wisconsin couldn't take advantage of the turnover and was forced to punt.
The score was ballooned to 28-0 when Coan ran it in from 25 yards out with 57 seconds left in the half, on a play where he wasn't even touched.
Redshirt sophomore quarterback Dylan McCaffrey came in on U-M's final drive of the second quarter, but the Maize and Blue went three-and-out to end the half.
Second Half
The second half started off rough for Michigan as well, with the club punting on its opening drive.
The onslaught continued when sophomore fullback John Chenal found the end zone from two yards out to put Wisconsin up 35-0 at 5:13 of the third quarter.
Michigan finally got on the board with 2:08 left in the frame when Patterson found senior tight end Sean McKeon in the corner of the end zone on six-yard strike to make it 35-8; the two-point conversion pass to redshirt sophomore receiver Tarik Black was successful.
McKeon, however, was injured on the play and departed the game, and never returned.
UW punted to begin the game's final frame, but Michigan couldn't build off its brief momentum on its first drive of the frame and was forced to punt at 12:36.
The Badgers missed a 48-yard field goal with 7:56 remaining in the contest, and U-M got on the board once again when Patterson found junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones on a five-yard strike with just 4:56 to go.
A Wolverine onside kick was actually successful when fifth-year senior linebacker Jordan Glasgow recovered the ball at U-M's 44-yard line.
The Maize and Blue then capitalized and drove into the red zone before Patterson fumbled and saw it recovered by Badger fifth-year senior linebacker Chris Orr at the UW 16-yard line with just 2:55 remaining.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton threw a pick on U-M's final drive of the day, and Wisconsin then took a knee to run the clock out.
The Wolverines will next take on Rutgers next Saturday inside The Big House at noon.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook