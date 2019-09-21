Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Observations: Wisconsin
Our pregame observations thread for today's noon tilt with the Badgers.
Michigan is a three-point underdog and has not won in Madison since 2001. Weather today ... solid chance for thunderstorms at some point today.
9:25: Donovan Peoples-Jones is on the field warming up and is expected to play today
9:30: Jon Runyan Jr. will start at left tackle. Zach Charbonnet rumor confirmed again in the Michigan radio booth as "bogus."
9:41: No sign yet of Charbonnet on the field, but most aren't on the field yet.
Current radar in Madison (all moving NE ... toward Madison) ... pic.twitter.com/8L4239FzeS— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 21, 2019
10:00: Zach Charbonnet is dressed and warming up. Tru Wilson did not make the trip.
10:15: Mike Dwumfour (DT) is warming up, no "club" on his hand.
10:30 (CENTRAL):
10:25 central ... 35 minutes before kickoff pic.twitter.com/TbIefMOTC3— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 21, 2019
25 minutes until kickoff. Late arriving crowd here for a nooner (11er here), as always. pic.twitter.com/h16plXvzkN— Chris Balas (@Balas_Wolverine) September 21, 2019
