Michigan Wolverines Football Pregame Observations: Wisconsin

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor
Our pregame observations thread for today's noon tilt with the Badgers.

Michigan is a three-point underdog and has not won in Madison since 2001. Weather today ... solid chance for thunderstorms at some point today.


Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst have been friends for years.
9:25: Donovan Peoples-Jones is on the field warming up and is expected to play today

9:30: Jon Runyan Jr. will start at left tackle. Zach Charbonnet rumor confirmed again in the Michigan radio booth as "bogus."

9:41: No sign yet of Charbonnet on the field, but most aren't on the field yet.


10:00: Zach Charbonnet is dressed and warming up. Tru Wilson did not make the trip.

10:15: Mike Dwumfour (DT) is warming up, no "club" on his hand.

10:30 (CENTRAL):

