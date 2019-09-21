Wisconsin holds a 28-0 halftime lead over the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Madison, and here's how it all unfolded:

Wisconsin got off to a hot start today, taking the ball 75 yards in 12 plays to grab a 7-0 lead at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter, concluding the drive with a touchdown run by junior running back Jonathan Taylor.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson then found sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell on a 68-yard pass play on Michigan's first snap of the day to put the Wolverines down to the Badger seven-yard line.

Junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason fumbled, however, and Wisconsin recovered at the 7:40 juncture.

The Wolverine defense then forced a punt, and the offense took over at its own 25-yard line.

A controversial call ensued when a diving Bell catch over the middle was overturned, and forced Michigan to punt at 3:06.

Taylor then ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 14-0 edge, and forced yet another U-M punt on the ensuing possession.