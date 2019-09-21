Halftime Recap/Box Score: Wisconsin 28, Michigan 0
Wisconsin holds a 28-0 halftime lead over the Michigan Wolverines' football team in Madison, and here's how it all unfolded:
First Quarter
Wisconsin got off to a hot start today, taking the ball 75 yards in 12 plays to grab a 7-0 lead at the 8:35 mark of the first quarter, concluding the drive with a touchdown run by junior running back Jonathan Taylor.
Senior quarterback Shea Patterson then found sophomore wideout Ronnie Bell on a 68-yard pass play on Michigan's first snap of the day to put the Wolverines down to the Badger seven-yard line.
Junior fullback/defensive tackle Ben Mason fumbled, however, and Wisconsin recovered at the 7:40 juncture.
The Wolverine defense then forced a punt, and the offense took over at its own 25-yard line.
A controversial call ensued when a diving Bell catch over the middle was overturned, and forced Michigan to punt at 3:06.
Taylor then ripped off a 72-yard touchdown run to give the Badgers a 14-0 edge, and forced yet another U-M punt on the ensuing possession.
Second Quarter
The Badgers took over at their own 20-yard line to start the second quarter and strung together a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ended with a one-yard quarterback sneak by junior Jack Coan to go up 21-0 at 6:40 of the second frame.
Patterson was picked off by Badger redshirt junior safety Eric Burrell on U-M's next possession, but didn't capitalize off the turnover and was forced to punt.
The Maize and Blue punted yet again on their next series with 1:40 to go in the half, and Wisconsin began at the U-M 44-yard line on its final drive of the quarter.
Coan found the end zone from 25 yards out with 57 seconds to go to to make the score 28-0.
Patterson exited on Michigan's final drive of the half and redshirt sophomore Dylan McCaffrey entered, but saw the Wolverines go three-and-out to end the half.
