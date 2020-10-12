Into The Blue: Rayshaun Benny Intel; Marlin Klein Breakdown
Into The Blue is a weekly Michigan football recruiting scoop piece from The Wolverine. Expect significant intel from insider EJ Holland every Monday.
Read this week's edition below.
Intel On Rayshaun Benny
*** Rivals100 Oak Park (Mich.) High defensive tackle Rayshaun Benny released his Top 4 over the weekend and is closing in on a decision. Benny’s finalists are Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Kentucky. Benny was planning to make a decision later in the process, following official visits. But with the ongoing dead period, Benny has realized that now is the best time to pull the trigger. So where do the Wolverines stand?
