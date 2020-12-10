Though the Michigan Wolverines' basketball program isn't necessarily viewed as a blue blood in its sport the way its football team is, the Maize and Blue hardcourters are nonetheless still looked at as one of the game's premier programs. CBS analyst Matt Norlander ranked the top programs in college basketball history based on a points system (which is revealed below), and tabbed Michigan at No. 18 on his list.

Michigan Wolverines basketball G Rumeal Robinson helped lead the club to a national championship in 1989. (AP Images)

Norlander only looked at accomplishments since the NCAA Tournament began in 1939, highlighting each teams' record since then, regular-season conference titles, NCAA Tournament appearances, Final Fours, weeks ranked and top-60 NBA Draft picks. Below was the criteria Norlander used to award points: • NCAA Tournament championships (20 points) • Final Four appearances without a national title (10 points) • Regular-season titles (5 points) • Elite Eights without making the Final Four (3 points) • NIT titles (3 points) • NCAA Tournament bids (2 points) • Wins (0.5 points) • Losses (-0.5 points) • Wins over ranked opponents (0.5 points) • Weeks ranked (0.1 point) • Top-10 NBA picks (5 points) • 11-30 NBA picks (3 points) • 31-60 NBA picks (1 point) *** With all that in mind, Michigan finished with 699.7 points, checking in as the fifth most successful team in the Big Ten behind No. 7 Indiana, No. 12 Ohio State, No. 14 Michigan State and No. 15 Illinois. None of the clubs who finished in the top five came as a surprise, with Kentucky checking in at No. 1, North Carolina at No. 2, Duke at No. 3, UCLA at No. 4 and Kansas at No. 5.

"The swaggiest team in college basketball history defined an era, ushering in college basketball in the early 1990s and keeping it competitive with the Jordan-bolstered NBA," Norlander wrote of Michigan's No. 18 ranking. "Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson: the Fab Five. Freshmen who kept Michigan top-10 good a few years after, oh hello, this program won the national championship in 1989. (Its only NCAA title.) "Michigan's been playing college basketball since Jan. 9, 1908, and the results are undeniable. Yet again we have a school so much more known for its football team (football: kind of a huge thing in this country) but it's nearly as good in basketball. "Michigan won 209 games under Johnny Orr and made multiple deep tournament runs in the 1960s and '70s. Bill Frieder won 189 more games -- before Bo Schembechler canned him prior to the start of the 1989 NCAA Tournament, when it became known Frieder had a handshake deal to take the Arizona State job after the season. "Steve Fisher took over, won it all in '89, but booster rulebreaking eventually wound up costing Michigan a lot of wins in the record books. Then John Beilein brought the Wolverines to two Final Fours and returned U-M to top-25 status in the sport in the past 10 years. "It's not the best program in the Big Ten but it's capable of being the best program as frequently as any other team. Consensus All-Americans: Cazzie Russell, Rickey Green, Gary Grant, Chris Webber, Trey Burke. "An onslaught of NBA picks beyond that, with Rudy Tomjanovich, Campy Russell, Roy Tarpley, Glen Rice, Rumeal Robinson, Robert Traylor, Jamal Crawford, Tim Hardaway Jr., Nik Stauskas and Caris LeVert lead that list. "Rice's 184 points in the '89 NCAAs remains a tournament record. Russell is the best player in program history, the only two-time consensus All-American and someone who finished his career with 27.1 points per game."

Chris Webber and the Michigan Wolverines' basketball team took down Oklahoma State in the 1992 Sweet Sixteen. (AP Images)