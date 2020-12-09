The Wolverines then did their best to quickly find a replacement game, and lo and behold, the Toledo Rockets answered the bell. Expected to be one of the best teams in the MAC, Michigan had no problems disposing of Toledo, jumping out to a quick 25-14 lead and then eventually a 44-26 advantage at the break.

The Michigan Wolverines’ 91-71 basketball blowout of Toledo tonight occurred due to a unique situation. The club was originally slated to play NC State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge, but saw the game canceled just two days ago.

“We found out two days ago [the NC State game was canceled],” senior forward Isaiah Livers explained after tonight’s win. “We kind of heard the rumors because they had a cancellation before.

“We knew the game would be unlikely, though we still prepared anyway. Coach [Juwan] Howard told us the news as we were about to watch film the other day, so we didn’t watch film on anything — we instead focused on ourselves that day.

“It’s an unpredictable world right now, and it’s important to stay ready. We’ve had one cancellation and there could be more down the road. Coach Howard always says to be ready for the change and be prepared to adjust.

“We tell each other we have to be grateful for every game we play. Be excited to come to practice and see your brothers, because that could all go away.”

Livers had an excellent night, finishing with 16 points and six rebounds while connecting on three of his four shots from deep. This comes one game after he only tallied five points in a 22-point blowout of UCF, on a dismal 1-of-6 showing from behind the arc.

“I just stuck with my routine and kept faith in the system,” he noted, when asked about his bounce back offensive performance. “Coach Howard trusted me. If the ball isn’t falling, I have to find something else to do — talk, play defense, etc.

“If the shots are falling though, that’s only a plus.”

It was actually fifth-year senior forward Austin Davis who got the offensive party started tonight for the Wolverines, scoring the team’s first 10 points in less than five minutes of action.

He only finished with 12 on the night though, departing in the first half with an injury and never returning. Freshman center Hunter Dickinson stepped up in his absence (just as he has done all season), concluding his evening with a team-high 18 points and seven rebounds.