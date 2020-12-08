Michigan Basketball Schedules Wednesday Night Game With Toledo
Michigan's Wednesday night game with N.C. State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was postponed Monday due to COVID concerns within the Wolfpack program.
Michigan head coach Juwan Howard acted quickly, scheduling a home game with the Toledo Rockets for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The contest will be televised to a national audience on Fox Sports 1.
The scheduling of the game with Toledo means the Wolverines will not play N.C. State at a later date, due to the NCAA's rule allowing only five non-conference matchups this season (unless a team was involved in a multi-team event).
Toledo will be facing the Wolverines for the 22nd time in program history with the two programs' first meeting coming in 1919.
The last time the the Wolverines faced the Rockets resulted in a 55-52 Michigan victory in Ann Arbor on Nov. 26, 1983.
The Rockets have posted a 3-2 record this season, including a 91-74 win at Eastern Michigan in its Mid-American Conference opener last Friday.
Michigan has started off the season strong at 4-0, with wins over two MAC opponents in Bowling Green and Ball State, a victory over in-state foe Oakland and a triumph over UCF in the team's latest game.
