Michigan's Wednesday night game with N.C. State in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was postponed Monday due to COVID concerns within the Wolfpack program.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard acted quickly, scheduling a home game with the Toledo Rockets for Wednesday night at 6 p.m. The contest will be televised to a national audience on Fox Sports 1.

The scheduling of the game with Toledo means the Wolverines will not play N.C. State at a later date, due to the NCAA's rule allowing only five non-conference matchups this season (unless a team was involved in a multi-team event).

