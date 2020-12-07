Training camp has begun in the NBA, with individual workouts having started Dec. 1 ahead of group training sessions that commenced Dec. 6. The delayed start of the regular season tips off Dec. 22. Fourteen former Michigan basketball players are at training camps across the league. Here's a look at each one of them, with details on their contract and their situation heading into the year:

Ignas Brazdeikis, New York Knicks

Contract: Two years remaining (team option in 2021-22), $2.4M guaranteed Entering his second year in the league, Brazdeikis appeared in only nine games for the New York Knicks last season, and spent much of his time with its G-League affiliate, the Westchester Knicks. The 21-year-old averaged 20.9 points and 7.9 rebounds per game last season with Westchester. He will be seriously considered to be

Trey Burke, Dallas Mavericks

Contract: Agreed to a three-year, $10 million deal last month After not being on a roster heading into the NBA's seeding games in Orlando over the summer, Burke resurrected his career and made himself some money in the process. In the Mavericks’ eight regular-season games in the NBA’s Disney World bubble, Burke averaged 12 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals a game while emerging as their top player off the bench. Burke shot 50.8 percent from the field and 47.1 percent from three in six playoff games.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dallas Mavericks

Contract: One year remaining until he's an unrestricted free agent; will make $19M this season In his seventh season last year, Hardaway averaged 15.8 points per game and shot 39.8 percent from long range while starting 58 of the Mavericks' 71 games.

Caris LeVert, Brooklyn Nets

Contract: Three years left on his deal, $55.1M guaranteed Injuries have held LeVert back during his pro career, but he's become a budding star in his first four years. He started in 31 of his 45 appearances last year, and averaged 18.7 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds per outing.

Charles Matthews, Cleveland Cavaliers

After missing what would've been his rookie season last year with an ACL injury, Matthews signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Exhibit 10 deals are one-year contracts for the league minimum salary, which come with an optional bonus of up to $50,000 if the player doesn’t make it in camp but is assigned to the team’s G-League affiliate.

Jordan Poole, Golden State Warriors

Contract: Three more seasons, $4M guaranteed Poole exceeded expectations as a rookie last season, posting 8.8 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per contest. He was recently pegged by head coach Steve Kerr as one of the hardest-working Warriors this offseason.

Steve Kerr says Jordan Poole has been the team's most consistent worker this offseason, and has been at Chase Center to work on his game with coaches.



"He's done everything possible to put himself in a position to succeed." pic.twitter.com/aS6hTjS1u7 — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) December 1, 2020

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat

Contract: One more year, $3M guaranteed Robinson is one of the hottest names in the entire association after bursting onto the scene last season, specifically during the Heat's run to the NBA Finals. He averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game on the season, and shot 44.6 percent from long range, which was fourth in the league.

Glenn Robinson III, Sacramento Kings

Contract: One-year deal, $2M After playing with the Golden State Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers last season and averaging 11.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per outing, Robinson III has landed in Sacramento on a one-year contract.

Zavier Simpson, Los Angeles Lakers

Simpson agreed to an undrafted free agent deal with the Lakers, after averaging 12.9 points and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 47.6 percent during his senior year with the Wolverines.

Nik Stauskas, Milwaukee Bucks

Contract: One-year deal, compensation unknown The last time the former No. 8 overall pick was on an NBA roster was the 2018-19 season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, before he played with Baskonia in Spain last year. The former Big Ten Player of the Year signed with the Bucks ahead of training camp.

Jon Teske, Orlando Magic

While the details of his deal are not yet known, Teske has landed with the Orlando Magic as an undrafted free agent this training camp, and has a chance of making the roster should he impress before the season. The seven-footer averaged 11.6 points and 6.7 rebounds last season for the Maize and Blue.

Moe Wagner, Washington Wizards

Contract: Two more seasons, $4M guaranteed Wagner had an injury that held him out of games last season, with the second-year forward only appearing in 45 games. He averaged 8.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per night in his first year with the Wizards.

Derrick Walton Jr., Philadelphia 76ers

Contract: One-year deal, details unknown After appearing in 23 games with the Los Angeles Clippers last season and averaging 2.2 points per game — and then joining the Detroit Pistons on a 10-day deal late in the year Walton is back on a roster, reportedly signing with the Philadelphia 76ers ahead of training camp.

D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks