How many recruits will bail? — floridawolve

With about a week to go until National Signing Day, it looks like Michigan will keep the majority of its 2021 recruiting class intact. Obviously, Michigan has an ongoing battle with Alabama to hold onto Rivals100 wide receiver Xavier Worthy, who will decide on signing day, and both Jaydon Hood and Branden Jennings won’t sign early. It should also be noted that Miami is making a push for Ja’Den McBurrows, and Don Brown rumors could delay the signings of Kechaun Bennett and TJ Guy (I don’t expect that to happen right now). But honestly, this class seems really locked in. The big visit weekend last month was a success, and they really believe they can be the class to turn Michigan around. Despite the lack of an extension for Jim Harbaugh and yesterday’s presser, I’ve gotten no indications that guys are going to start leaving in droves.