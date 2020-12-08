As reported last night, Jim Harbaugh has a contract offer on the table. The longer it sits, it stands to reason the less likely it seems he'll be Michigan's coach next year.

Harbaugh and Athletic Director Warde Manuel have discussed a contract extension, one with a lower base salary and buyout but incentive-laden with plenty of money for a strong assistant pool. Several sources have said there would be staff changes, so Harbaugh would have the opportunity to surround himself with a well-paid staff.

But the ball is in his court to negotiate it or accept, or perhaps leave for the NFL. While the NBC Sports report this weekend was premature — to be frank, they've come out with this same report just about every year — he might have some options.

As of late last week, sources said, Harbaugh was planning to "bet on himself" and prove that this 2-4 season was an anomaly. We'll find out whether or not that's changed now that the contract details have been publicly disclosed.



